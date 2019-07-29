Recover proceeds of graft, Tolgos tells state

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has declared support for the war on graft, especially the prosecution of those allegedly involved in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Tolgos said on Saturday said the government should recover all funds stolen by suspects linked to the scandal to allow the project to be completed.

The county boss said he would not defend suspects "even though some of them come from the county".

“Those who stole the money should be forced to return it regardless of where they come from,” he said.

He said he was ready to work with leaders who put the national interest first "like Opposition chief Raila Odinga".

On Saturday, Raila visited DP William Ruto's North Rift backyard where he asked leaders to stop politicising the war on graft and defending suspects.

He said the suspects linked to the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal should defend themselves in court.

"We should let the courts handle the cases and the truth will come out. Those found guilty will pay for their sins," Raila said.

He said a thief is a thief and should not be defended by anyone on the basis of their tribe.

He was speaking in Marakwet during the burial of Johnstone Kadenge who was an ODM official. Tolgos and Senator James Orengo, among others, were present.

Raila said that the dams money amounting to Sh21 billion had been stolen by a few individuals, thus denying development to the people in Kerio Valley.

"The dams were to help provide water to residents but that could not be achieved because the money went into pockets of individuals."

He told off the DP for claiming that only Sh7 billion had been paid, "as if such an amount of money was nothing".

The former PM said the Building Bridges Initiative team was about to complete its work and would present its report to determine if constitutional changes would be required.

He dismissed the Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mzigo initiative saying it should be ignored "because it does represent views collected from Kenyans".

Senator Orengo asked DP Ruto to record a statement on the dams scandal indicating how he knew no money was stolen.

Edited by R.Wamochie