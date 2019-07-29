Mau grabbers files with DPP for prosecution, says Tobiko

Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has said details of those who grabbed and sold land in the Maasai Mau forest have been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for prosecution.

Keriako said the grabbers, whom he termed as the ‘original criminals', hived off about 35,000 acres of land from the forests .

He made the remarks after leading a tree planting exercise in Kilgoris and Shankoe secondary schools in Trasmara Sub-county, Narok County, on Friday.

Keriako cautioned leaders against politicising the Mau evictions saying the government will not allow politicians to gain political mileage by allocating forest land to their cronies and defending them against evictions.

“Forests cannot be used to gain political mileage, the second phase of Mau evictions will be undertaken soon. It has been a hot potato and we shall not be intimidated,” said Tobiko.

He said the Mau issue is thorny and complex, and if the issue is not solved now, with the 2022 elections politics simmering, the issue may never be solved.

On Saturday, the CS conducted an aerial tour of the expansive Mau Forest Complex ecosystem and met Kenya Forest Service officials at Nkoben operation camp, Nkareta forest stations and Naisoya KWS camp.

At Nkoben site, 300 hectares have been reclaimed and planted with bamboo through the partnership of KFS and Ewaso Nyiro South Development Authority.

The CS commended the joint operation team for the good work they have been doing in efforts to save Mau forests.

He warned residents living in adjacent areas against grazing their livestock in recovered forest land.

Tobiko noted that the 4,500 hectares that were recovered last year is healing. He applauded the law enforcement agencies and the entire Narok county security team for their efforts and further reminded them that their efforts will be rewarded by the future generations.

The joint operation team consists of Administration Police, KFS, KWS and Narok County Government rangers.

Elsewhere, Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta said those who have encroached on the forest should be moved out.

Speaking at Oloisiu area in his constituency on Friday, Kenta asked the government to apprehend and charge all those grabbed and sold the land to settlers.

“We know those who sold Mau and they should be ready to carry their own cross. The settlers who bought the land should go back to where they came from,” said Kenta.

Kenta said it is sad that the forest is being depleted in the full knowledge of the government and those destroying the water towers should be removed immediately.