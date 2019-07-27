West Pokot farmers get cows to boost milk production

• The county government is in talks with Israel companies to help in setting up a milk processing plant
• Lonyangapuo says this is one way of changing the mindset of residents and encouraging them to raise economically viable breeds
The West Pokot government has given out dairy cows in a project aimed at increasing milk production and improving food security.
Through the Agriculture department, the county leadership distributed dairy cows to small-scale farmers in the highlands for the second year.
Farmers are given the dairy cows free. Schools - primary and secondary – from the county have each been given a dairy cow.
Speaking in Tapach on Thursday after distributing 50 cows to farmers, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said this is another way of changing the mindset of residents and encouraging them to raise economically viable breeds.
"All livestock are being closely monitored and beneficiaries sign ownership forms," he said.
Lonyangapuo said his government is in talks with Israel companies to help the county set up a milk processing plant.
Agriculture executive Francis Kiteleuyan said, “For the plant to have a constant supply, we need to increase the number of farmers engaging in dairy farming. Most farmers still rear local breeds and this may affect production.”
The department is also advising residents on better hybrid dairy cows and helping them get artificial insemination services for their animals.
West Pokot produces thousands of litres of milk. The milk is taken to 50 cooling plants in Lelan highlands.