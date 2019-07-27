West Pokot farmers get cows to boost milk production

The West Pokot government has given out dairy cows in a project aimed at increasing milk production and improving food security.

Through the Agriculture department, the county leadership distributed dairy cows to small-scale farmers in the highlands for the second year.

Farmers are given the dairy cows free. Schools - primary and secondary – from the county have each been given a dairy cow.

Speaking in Tapach on Thursday after distributing 50 cows to farmers, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said this is another way of changing the mindset of residents and encouraging them to raise economically viable breeds.

"All livestock are being closely monitored and beneficiaries sign ownership forms," he said.