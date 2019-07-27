Return stolen livestock hidden in your areas or we come for yours, Baringo chiefs told

“If 100 cows were stolen, then we are expecting an extra 50 to make a total of 150 so you know the government will not play childish games with you.”

He said there will be no more negotiations about stolen livestock.

“You can't tell me a few known individuals from your own village can go for a raid and come back with stolen cattle and you fail to notice,” he told more than 500 chiefs during a peace meeting in Kabarnet town.

They gathered at the Kenya School of Government. Natembeya said since 2018, more than 2,000 animals, including cattle, goats, sheep and camels, have been stolen by bandits in Baringo North and Baringo South and driven towards Tiaty subcounty.

“Already, 1,439 have been recovered, but we are still pursuing the missing 568."

Also present was regional police commander Edward Mwamburi, regional DCI chief Francis Malinge and Baringo commissioner Henry Wafula.

Natembeya warned government officials who fail to carry out their duties diligently that they will be sacked.