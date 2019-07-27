Return stolen livestock hidden in your areas or we come for yours, Baringo chiefs told

• Natembeya says 568 animals are still missing of more than 2, 000 stolen since the year 2018.
• Security officers told to confiscate extra animals from the offenders to act as a deterrent.
Chiefs in banditry-prone Baringo county had until Saturday to return all the stolen livestock hidden in their villages.
The directive was given by regional commissioner George Natembeya on Thursday. Local administrators and residents who fail to comply will forfeit their animals — more than the number that was stolen. Confiscated livestock will be given to victims as compensation, the commissioner said, adding that the move will act as a lesson to those who tolerate rustling.
“If you are a chief and you know stolen livestock were driven into your village, then you better hurry up and identify the culprits and tell them to surrender. Failing to do so will land you in hot soup,” Natembeya warned.
“If 100 cows were stolen, then we are expecting an extra 50 to make a total of 150 so you know the government will not play childish games with you.”
He said there will be no more negotiations about stolen livestock.
“You can't tell me a few known individuals from your own village can go for a raid and come back with stolen cattle and you fail to notice,” he told more than 500 chiefs during a peace meeting in Kabarnet town.
They gathered at the Kenya School of Government. Natembeya said since 2018, more than 2,000 animals, including cattle, goats, sheep and camels, have been stolen by bandits in Baringo North and Baringo South and driven towards Tiaty subcounty.
“Already, 1,439 have been recovered, but we are still pursuing the missing 568."
Also present was regional police commander Edward Mwamburi, regional DCI chief Francis Malinge and Baringo commissioner Henry Wafula.
Natembeya warned government officials who fail to carry out their duties diligently that they will be sacked.
“As a public servant, you must use state resources like vehicles or motorbikes to deliver results. Any person sleeping on the job should step aside before we are forced to do so,” he said.
He also warned politicians and unscrupulous businessmen against funding and colluding with rustlers.
Disarmament
Natembeya hinted at an imminent disarmament operation targeting six counties — Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia and Samburu.
He appealed to residents with illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the government before the crackdown kicks off.
“We are planning a major disarmament operation order but before that, we are giving residents a chance to voluntarily surrender the firearms,” Natembeya said.
Statistics show the region has more than 6,000 illegal guns in the hands of civilians. The guns are frequently used by bandits to harm, kill, maim and steal livestock.
“The government must stop these bandits who keep loitering, killing and stealing people's livestock,” Natembeya said.
Rules of operation
Natembeya also cautioned the media against publishing unconfirmed reports, especially during disarmament operations.
“If anything, the media houses should fund their regional journalists to accompany us to the ground so they can give the correct information,” he said.
Natembeya said the government will no longer arm the National Police Reservists with guns, saying the decision will help security officers to pursue the "right criminals".
“We want to get into the hideouts of these crooks who have declared war on the government.”