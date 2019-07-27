All set for subdivision of trust land in Kajiado

Irkitoip age set members the of Keek-Onyokie Maasai on Thursday evening picked Moses Parantai to lead the subdivision of their trust land in Ngong, Kajiado.

The elders – aged between the bracket of 60 and 70 years – were led by their age-set traditional chief Olaiguanani ole Kereya.

Irkitoip age set follows the Seuri age set, aged between 80 and 99 years. The Nyangusi age set comprises those aged 100 years and beyond.

Moses Parantai has been the Keek-Onyokie Community Land Trust chairman since 1999. On Thursday at his Isinya home, he was picked by the more than 300 elders to steer the team in subdividing their 2,642 acres.

This happened after Governor Joseph ole Lenku in June met and reconciled two warring groups fighting for the leadership of the trust.

The splinter group is led by Moses ole Monik, while the other is Parantai. Both leaders have two registers of members.

Parantai, after he was declared by his age set elders to lead the subdivision of the prime land in Ngong, said he would work with Monik to reconcile the two registers.

“I have no problem with Monik, and I will do everything possible to work with his team members in the assignment ahead. He also belongs to my age set, and therefore he is bound by the rules of the game to work with us,” Parantai said.

He said the National Land Commission has okayed the subdivision of the land. The land in Ngong’s Kibiko costs Sh50 million per acre.

Monik earlier in February 2016 held that the estimated size of the land is 2,800 acres. But Parantai said the land is 2,642 acres.

Monik also said the NLC has no mandate to order subdivision of community land.

He said it will be the county government's role once the pending Land Bill is passed by Parliament and signed into law.

The land in question (L/R 12418 –IR 6404) is registered under three names – Moses ole Parantai, Samuel ole Mantina, and Joel ole Toirai.

The land was leased to the trust on or about December 1, 1999, for 99 years under special conditions by the old Olkejuado County Council.

The then commissioner of lands, Zablon Mabea, had set special conditions that the land must be used for agriculture and residence for the grantee.

“The land shall be used and managed in good husbandry manner and maintaining of the soil to the satisfaction of the commissioner of lands and the director of agriculture,” the lease agreement states.