Lonyangapuo hits out at Aukot over referendum push

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has blasted the Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot for pushing the Punguza Mizigo initiative, terming the move a joke.

Lonyangapuo said Aukot had nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

“Kenyans should not be fooled by one person who is out to exploit them. He is eyeing the Turkana gubernatorial seat,” he said.

The governor, who spoke in Tapach yesterday, said Turkana county is among the marginalised counties in the North Rift region and urged Aukot to concentrate on formulating policies to help transform the region.

He asked the Punguza Mizigo initiative leader to collaborate with other elected officials from the region to help solve problems, especially the persistent hunger.

The governor asked Kenyans to refuse the referendum quest since it will not help in transforming the nation.

“Kenyans are used to the current Constitution and it has helped in opening many regions and bringing services closer to residents. We shall not accept more changes,” he said.

He wondered why Aukot was pushing the initiative yet he played a key role in the bringing in the current Constitution.

Last week, the IEBC confirmed that the Ekuru Aukot-led initiative had managed to collect over one million signatures, paving way for major constitutional changes.

But they will first need the endorsement of at least 24 counties for the IEBC to consider the referendum questions.

