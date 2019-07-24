Six North Rift counties want climate change funds

Counties in North Rift have asked the government to allocate funds to create public awareness about climate change.

The governors say many residents engage in destructive environmental activities due to ignorance.

Northern Region Economic Bloc chairman Jackson Mandago said residents do not understand the dangers their activities pose to the environment.

The Noreb members are Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

The governor made the remarks at the opening of a two-day workshop in

Eldoret on climate change that drew participants from the public and private sector in North Rift.

“The counties are more than willing and ready to work with the national government to create more awareness on the subject so long as money is available for the initiative to save our environment against massive degradation,” Mandago said.

The Nandi governor said 30 per cent of forest cover in North Rift has been destroyed, drastically interfering with rain patterns in the region.

“We are asking the National Treasury to allocate money for public awareness on the adverse effects of climate change in the country,” Mandago said.

He called upon the government to urgently regulate activities that lead to climate change, noting that public forest cover across the country was shrinking at a high rate.