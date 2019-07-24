I can be a better President than Uhuru, MP Sudi says after Rotich sacking

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is unable to lead the country and should resign.

He said on Wednesday that Uhuru's relationship with Deputy President William Ruto is fake.

Sudi went on to allege Uhuru is incompetent and "uses and dumps hard working people like former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge".

Uhuru appointed Labour CS Ukur Yatani to take over the Treasury docket in an acting capacity following Rotich being charged over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Sudi said Uhuru's relationship with Ruto has ended and they are engaging in a fake political union.

Sudi, who was speaking at a press conference at his home in Eldoret, said he would make a better president than Uhuru and asked the president to step down for him so that he can lead the country to the right direction.

"Within three months I can do better than Uhuru. I will get a deputy like Moses Kuria and we will perform better", said Sudi.

The MP said the jubilee government had failed along with President Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

Sudi said Uhuru was unable to meet his own party MPS and was even unable to resolve the row by Governor's and senators on the division of revenue Bill.

"Those are signs that the president is no longer able to lead and he should quit", said Sudi.

He also told DP to stop pretending that his relationship with Uhuru was well.

"When Ruto keeps on saying that all is well no one can believe that anymore", said Sudi.