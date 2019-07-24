Boy, 7, killed after driver veers off road in Kericho

A seven-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday at Kipchimchim, Kericho county, along Kapsoit-Ainamoi road after a motorist driving a Toyota Land Cruiser lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

Augustine Langat, who was driving the vehicle, hit three pedestrians.

Alex Kipkosgei was fatally injured, while Martin Kipchumba (11) sustained serious injuries. Fredrick Kosgei (21) had a deep cut in the limb.

The vehicle went down hill and nosedived into an agrovet shop seriously injuring the shopkeeper Emily Chepkemoi.

The two minors involved in the accident are pupils at Progressive Primary School. The driver was beaten by members of public and is also admitted in serious condition.