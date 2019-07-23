467 learning devices stolen in West Pokot

A least 467 learning devices for the digital literacy programme and a generator all valued at more than Sh17 million have been stolen in West Pokot.

County director of education Jacob Onyiego yesterday said North Pokot lost 196 devices, West Pokot 106, Kipkomo 88, Pokot Central 74 and South Pokot three.

Onyiengo who was presenting a report to the county development implementation coordination committee chaired by the county commissioner Apollo Okello said 19,394 tablets had been distributed to learners in West Pokot and 660 laptops were given to teachers in 330 schools.

Onyiego said his office is working the office of the county director of Teachers Service Commission to ensure that all head teachers affected by the lost gadgets account for them.

“Teachers who were responsible for the devices will face disciplinary action. They will pay for the lost tablets and the generator,” he said.

He said the department will ensure that in the event of transfers, head teachers must hand over properly to ensure accountability.

“It has come to our attention that during transfers ,no proper documentation of all school assets is done. Now we have ensured that our office is involved during the handing over and taking over. We have also instructed head teachers to ensure that they give us quarterly reports on the same,” he said.

Onyiego said that most of the schools have not reported the lost items to the police. He said the affected head teachers have been given seven days to account for them.

Okello called upon schools to work with the security officers in ensure that learning devices are safe.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)