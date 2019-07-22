Doctors warn herbalists against deceiving cancer patients

Health experts have warned herbalists in West Pokot county against deceiving patients suffering from cancer that they have found treatment for the disease.

Doctor Elias Melly from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital said that the herbalists have corrupted minds of the patients only to swindle them of their money.

Melly said many patients opt to seek help from herbalists with the hope of getting healed and by the time they get to hospital their conditions have worsened.

He spoke yesterday during the official launch of the Arnold Cancer Foundation Centre in the county.

“If you want to be health experts please go back to school and get educated. You should not risk the lives of people for your own benefit,” he said.

Melly asked residents to seek treatment from hospitals since the government had invested heavily in the sector to ensure Kenyans get quality health services.

“The government has tried to equip most of the hospitals with the required equipment to help detect the disease in early stages. Let’s make use of the health experts and the machines,” he said.

Arnold Cancer Foundation founder Josephine Chebet said that she decided to start the project after she lost her child at a younger age to the disease.

“When I was nursing my child in the hospital I had no information about the disease, when he died I decided to create this centre to help create awareness among my community members,” she said.

Chebet asked all leaders to join hands together and help in fighting the disease in the region.

“We need each other in fighting this disease that is continually killing our people slowly,” she said.

The health experts also warned that it may be hard to fight cancer in remote areas if the Ministry of Health and other organisations do not create awareness on the disease.

They also called on the residents to consider healthy eating as one way of preventing the disease.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said that the county government has partnered with the foundation to help those affected.

Lonyangapuo asked other well-wishers to support the foundation to ensure that residents are taught about the disease.

