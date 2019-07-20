State officer wants all Samburu boys in school after August circumcision

Samburu county commissioner John Korir has urged parents to ensure all boys report back to school for the third term after the mass circumcision set for August.

He said those who will not have undergone the rite of passage to wait until December so they learn without hindrances.

Korir spoke after a meeting in Maralal town. More than 200 stakeholders met to discuss ways of tackling school dropout. Officials from the Kenya National Examination Council and Education ministry of education urged residents and leaders to support the competency-based curriculum.

Korir said, “If we don’t make this appeal, some may remain at home even after schools have reopened for the third term. Circumcision should be done within August so children can go back to school in September.

"It's not a must that all boys be circumcised within August. Some can be circumcised after the end of the third term — during November-December holiday.”

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said she will work with other leaders to ensure the boys report back to school. She spoke at boys' mentorship session at Suguta Marmar.

“What have told them that it is fine to get to another age set, but it is important to remember to come back to school and continue with education. They have given us the commitment that they will not drop out of school for moranism,” she said.

