Schoolboy misses bullet in bandit attacks

Turkana leaders have urged the government to disarm bandits and increase security after a series of attacks this week.

On Tuesday, an officer was shot at Kapedo bridge after a police vehicle was attacked by suspected bandits.

An ambulance driver on his way back from Baringo was also shot.

On Wednesday morning, a young boy from Kapedo Primary School missed a bullet after suspected bandits attacked the school.

Kapedo-Napeitom MCA Willy Nalimo said the bullet went through the boy's t-shirt but he suffered no injuries.

"The driver and the police officer were rushed to the hospital for treatment," he said.

Nalimo said, unlike residents, the suspected bandits possess illegal firearms leaving the residents defenseless. Their guns were taken by the government.

"The bandits have taken advantage to intimidate, frustrate, create fear and kill both natives and the security officers," he said.

He said this was because security officers did not have a shoot to kill order.

Area chief Joseph Lokol said residents are living in fear because of the increased insecurity.

"The disarmament of National Police Reservists is a threat because they play a major role in protecting residents," he said.

The MCA added the August census increased insecurity because members of the Pokot community want to be counted as Turkana residents.

"They want to claim ownership of some areas of Kapedo-Napeitom ward including Nadome, Silale and Kamosing," he said.

The Turkana Geothermal production project is another contributing factor to fuelling banditry in the region.

