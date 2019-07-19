Baringo MCAs divided over Ruto, Gideon in 2022 poll

MCAs from Baringo are divided over who to support for president in 2022 between Deputy President William Ruto and area Senator Gideon Moi.

Some 31 Jubilee MCAs on Wednesday at the assembly in Kabarnet vowed to lead vibrant campaigns to ensure that the DP becomes the next head of state after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Baringo Jubilee MCAs' loyalty is intact. We will remain united until we see DP Ruto being declared the fifth president of Kenya in 2022," Bartabwa MCA Reuben Chepsongol said.

The leaders said they will stop at nothing to ensure that the country's second in command takes over power after Uhuru. They criticised Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju for "supporting evil plans to deplete the party".

"We will accommodate him partially, but we don’t want him serving in the same position in the next government," Chepsongol said.

The MCAs also said they believe in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership and pledged to support him to accomplish his development agenda.

“Our opponents are planning to sow seeds of discord among us. But let our detractors know that Jubilee is strong as a party. We shall plan well going forward,” Lembus-Kwen MCA Lawi Kipchumba said.

He was backed by Jennifer Kabon (Kapropita), Kipruto Kipmosop (Mochongoi), John Aengwo (Kipsaraman), Silas Tochim (Tenges), Sabina Chelagat (nominated) and Charles Bowen(nominated).

On the hand their counterparts from Kanu and especially from Tiaty subcounty back Senator Gideon.

“We cannot be swayed. We will mobilise more members to join the independence party Kanu so that we can speak in one language as a county," Churo-Amaya MCA Ameja Zelemoi said.

Other Kanu members supporting Gideon to enter the State House are Nelson Lotela (Silale), Solomon Makal (Kolowa), Maria Losile (Loyamorok), Shedrack Mailuk (Tangulbei-Korossi), Daniel Tuwit (Ripko) and Sam Lokales(Tirioko).

“I will unite all of you irrespective of your party affiliations for the remaining three years,” speaker David Kiplagat told the MCAs.

At the same time, the MCAs held election for the assembly's leadership. The elections were moderated by the party’s director of membership development Nicodemus Bore. Lembus-Kwen MCA Kipchumba retained his position of Majority leader position but Chepsongol lost his Chief whip seat to Richard Cheserem (Saimo-Soi).

Kipchumba hit out at Members of Parliament from Baringo for interfering with the issues of the county assembly.

“Some have selfish plans of realigning their cronies in positions as they eye elective positions in 2022,” he said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)