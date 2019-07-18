Turkana hunger stricken victims receive food donation

At least three villages ravaged by drought and hunger in Turkana on Tuesday received relief food from a church.

The team from Blessed International Fellowship church distributed foodstuff to the hunger victims from the villages of Eliye Spring, Monti and Nakingol in Kalokol Turkana central.

Over 805,000 thousand people in Turkana faced starvation during the drought season, which led to several deaths of people and livestock.

The interventions made by well-wishers, churches, humanitarian agencies, the county and national government drastically reduced the level of starvation.

The interventions included food distribution, water supply and health services to malnourished children.

Turkana county statistics indicate that the number of people facing starvation has reduced to 609,000 as most regions have received some rain.

Paul Mun, the founder of Blessed International Fellowship in California, said, they had come to "demonstrate the love of God to the Turkana people to help a brother and sister to have something to eat".

"We have been reading in newspapers and watching on television the sad news of hunger that our people from Turkana are dying of hunger. We are here as a team of missionaries to donate foodstuff and clothing to our brothers and sisters as a sign of love from God, " Mun said.

He said the missionary team will continue to donate food to the residents as he is going back to mobilize more donations.

Gideon Mudenyo, the bishop and a director of East Africa Blessed International Fellowship church, said for the past two years they have been visiting drought-hit areas and plans are underway to continue distributing food.

"We have spent almost close to Sh700,000 on food from friends' donations so that we can at least buy unga, cooking oil, salt, and clothes for the most affected victims," Mudenyo said.

Reverend George Lokwawi of Turkana Blessed International Fellowship thanked the donors and urged them to continue donating to avoid cases of deaths during drought seasons.