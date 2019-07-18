Death of child raises concerns about malnutrition in Baringo

A six-year-old child died on Tuesday raising concerns than many others face threats of malnutrition in Baringo county, health chief officer Dr Gideon Toromo has confirmed.

The dead child was the second the family of eight from Sabor village in Baringo South subcounty had lost to malnutrition. The other child died in 2013.

“Our six-year child had been very weak and emaciated. She suddenly developed difficulty in breathing before she died” the father, Joseph Cherutich said on Tuesday.

“We sought medication from various local health facilities but it could not help,” he said.

The family’s two-year-old child is currently admitted at Baringo Referral Hospital, Kabarnet bearing malnutrition-related symptoms.

“My problem has always been unavailability of food and money to take the children for treatment in case of illness,” Cherutich said.

However, Sabor Sub-location assistant chief Reuben Kigen blamed the death on neglect and alcoholism of the majority of the parents.

“The children are born with good health but after one year or two they start growing emaciated, have difficulty in walking or sitting down and darkening skin which starts to peel off,” Kigen said.

He said owing to the overindulgence in local brews the poor family lacked time to work and provide their children with food.

“Their only food could be ugali and sometimes without vegetables or milk,” the chief said.