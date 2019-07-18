Body of fisherman discovered in Lake Turkana

Turkana residents on Tuesday discovered the body of a fisherman who may have been the victim of a crocodile attack.

The body was discovered at the shores of Naremet, Lake Turkana.

The fisherman was last seen last Thursday at around 7pm going fishing. He was reported missing the next day by residents.

Confirming the incident Turkana OCPD David Mburukua said the deceased was identified as Ekai Lokol, aged 30.

"It is believed that he was attacked by a crocodile while fishing and fatally injured, " Mburukua said.

Lokol was discovered lying naked without both legs which are believed to have been bitten off and eaten by crocodiles.

The body was moved to Lodwar County Referral hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.

The OCPD urged fishermen to be cautious while fishing at night.

