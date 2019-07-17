Close

Two killed by suspected poachers in Turkana

Two residents survive with bullet injuries

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Two people were shot dead by suspected poachers in between Kaakong and Anti-Stock Theft camp in Kainuk.

Turkana South police boss Robert Kibuch said the two residents were shot dead while fetching firewood in the forest.

“In the attack, two people were killed and two others managed to escape with bullet injuries,” he said.

 He said two suspects have been arrested with wild meat, and that police have intensified patrols to arrest the other assailants.

