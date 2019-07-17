Kenya, South Sudan sign agreement to solve conflicts

Leaders from Turkana county and Kapoeta state of South Sudan have signed an agreement to solve border conflicts between the two countries.

In a bilateral meeting held in Kapoeta, the leaders unanimously declared their support for the boundary delimitation and demarcation MoU that was signed by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and her South Sudanese counterpart Nhial Deng Nhial in Nairobi last month.

Turkana leaders led by Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes and Governor Josphat Nanok, held consultations with the South Sudanese delegation headed by Kapoeta Governor Louis Lojore Lobong, and were updated on the contents of the MoU whose implementation agreement was signed by Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Salva Kiir on June 17.

The leaders committed to join communities through awareness campaigns and support of boundary delimitation and demarcation as a solution to intercommunity conflict between the Turkana and the Toposa of South Sudan.

Governor Nanok said the meeting was as a result of a directive by presidents Kenyatta and Kiir who insisted on the interaction of two sets of leaders.

He acknowledged that the two communities had held extensive previous engagements on peace and security of the border.

"I know there will be issues to do with colonial history on boundaries and migration patterns but there are mechanisms set in the MoU for the communities to express themselves and for bodies formed to look at that and make a decision, " he said.

He said the diplomatic framework of the MoU depended on joint sensitisation of the communities to ensure delivery of one message.

CS Munyes said the leaders' meeting was important to build consensus on the MoU and develop teamwork ahead of the boundary delimitation and demarcation.

"The MoU has been drafted in the spirit of friendship and the process of its implementation tailored to jointly seek solutions to the boundary issue, " he said.

Governor Lobong, the host, thanked the two presidents for the wisdom to seek a resolution of a long-standing problem over the boundary.

He said the calls by other speakers that the border demarcation should encourage communities to "build bridges rather than barriers".

The meeting set the joint community sensitization exercise for the last week of this month in Nadapal, Kibish town, Nasinyono and Napak in Kenya and Narus, Naliel, Napwatasigira, Nanyangachor and Lotimor/Nakuwa.

The leaders also addressed emerging security issues along the border and passed resolutions to foster peaceful coexistence in the course of the boundary delimitation and demarcation initiative.

Legislators who were part of delegation included Senator Malachy Ekal, MPs Daniel Epuyo (Turkana West), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), John Lodepe (Turkana Central), and Mohamed Ali Lokiru (Turkana East).