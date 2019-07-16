Turkana children to be vaccinated against polio

Turkana is among 13 counties that will vaccinate an estimated 250,000 children against polio.

The campaign targets children aged under five years.

Deputy director of health promotion and disease control Daniel Echakan said the exercise will cover the seven subcounties of Turkana Central, Turkana South, Turkana East, Turkana North, Kibish and Loima.

Echakan said the county government will spend more than Sh11 million with support from humanitarian agencies such as WHO, IRC and Unicef.

He said health workers will move from house to house to ensure every eligible child is vaccinated.