Turkana children to be vaccinated against polio

County government will spend more than Sh11 million with support from humanitarian agencies

In Summary
  • Exercise will cover all the seven subcounties
  • Health workers will move from house to house to vaccinate every child
by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
16 July 2019 - 06:00
Children receive the polio vaccine
CAMPAIGN: Children receive the polio vaccine
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Turkana is among 13 counties that will vaccinate an estimated 250,000 children against polio.

The campaign targets children aged under five years.

Deputy director of health promotion and disease control Daniel Echakan said the exercise will cover the seven subcounties of Turkana Central, Turkana South, Turkana East, Turkana North, Kibish and Loima.

Echakan said the county government will spend more than Sh11 million with support from humanitarian agencies such as WHO, IRC and Unicef.

He said health workers will move from house to house to ensure every eligible child is vaccinated.

