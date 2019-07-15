Close

EMPOWERING THE DISABLED

Samburu West to get new special needs school

MP Lesuuda says they will use NG-CDF cash to build primary and secondary sections

In Summary

• The institution will be one of its kind in the whole Samburu county

• Lesuuda says they will register it before construction begins

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Rift Valley
15 July 2019 - 00:00
Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda
Image: FILE

Samburu West will set up a special needs school for children living with disabilities, a lawmaker has said. 

The institution will be one of its kind in the whole Samburu county. A few schools in the county offer special needs classes. Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, however, said such schools face problems that should be fixed by the county and national governments. 

Lesuuda on Saturday said they will register it before construction begins. It will have primary and secondary sections. 

"I'm actually very passionate about our children with special needs. We are registering one and with the NG-CDF, we'll fully fund it from primary to secondary and in future even technical college," she said.

She urged parents to stop hiding children with special needs and instead ensure they are enrolled in school.

Lesuuda warned against discrimination, saying the disabled must be accorded better living conditions, medical attention, and equal opportunities so they can pursue their career dreams.

"Special needs children should be taken to school to learn basic things and get exposed to the outside world," she said.

"We don't want those with disabilities to be hidden or punished. God has a plan for everybody. Let them be known so that they can be helped."

(Edited by F'Orieny)

