Kericho elder calls for prayers as two people murdered

Two separate murders in Kericho last week have left residents worried about their security.

Religious leaders, elders and politicians have called for urgent meetings to get to the bottom of the problem. Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders chairman Paul Leleito on Saturday said there was a need for urgent prayers.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old woman from Kaborus village, Bureti, allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man to death over Sh150 debt. Police officers from Litein arrested her

Jesca Chesang was arrested by Litein police officers over the death of Kimutai Sang. She had allegedly quarrelled with Sang, who was her boss, at 7pm before stabbing him in the neck. She allegedly demanded the money after working on a tea farm.

Bureti subcounty police boss Felicia Tengeye said the woman fled soon after committing the offence and was arrested from her hideout a few kilometers from the crime scene.

“We are holding her in police custody, pending investigations. She will be arraigned in Kericho on Monday [today],” Tengeye said.

Sang died at AIC Litein Mission Hospital.

On Friday, a machete-wielding man stormed a Menet village home in Sigowet-Soin constituency and hacked a man to death.

Belgut subcounty commissioner Perminus Maina said Dennis Korir stormed killed Samuel Ngetich and the cause of his action had yet to be established.

“The deceased was at home with Stanley Kaptich when machete-wielding Korir arrived ...,” he said.

Korir then turned on two individuals who had responded to Ngetich's distress call, he said. They suffered serious injuries as they tried to arrest Korir.

“Nehemiah Kaptich, 40, sustained cuts In the head, while Josephine Langat had cuts in her left hand. They escaped from the assailant,” Maina said.

The two were later taken to Sigowet Subcounty Hospital, then referred to Kericho County Hospital.

MPs Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Kisengeret Koros (Sigowet-Soin) urged clerics, security officers and politicians to meet urgently to find a solution to the rise in suicide, murder and crime.

(Edited by F'Orieny)