MCAs 'stomach-driven' decision irks Elgeyo Marakwet residents

Elgeyo Marakwet residents are furious after the county assembly advertised positions for chefs and waiters despite a freeze in the hiring of medical staff.

The assembly has completed construction of an ultra-modern restaurant for the welfare of MCAs and the staff. On Thursday, it advertised in local dailies seeking to hire a hospitality officer, a chief chef, a waiter assistant and three waiters for the restaurant.

The cafeteria was put up during the tenure of the first assembly for Sh6 million. It was built alongside a new chamber currently being used by MCAs.

On Thursday, members of the public reacted angrily to the decision by the assembly to have the best kitchen and hospitality staff within the assembly at the expense of hiring more medical staff.

“The assembly has the best kitchen but the worst MCAs. They value their stomach’s more than the health of residents who employed them," resident Justus Kibet said.

The advert to hire chefs came a month after the assembly passed a resolution to freeze the hiring of more staff by the county government.

MCAs had argued that the county did not have money for extra hiring.

Governor Alex Tolgos had advertised to hire 19 nurses and 30 agricultural extension officers, but the process was suspended by the county. Applicants for the slots had been shortlisted.

Speaker of the assembly Philemon Sabulei could not be reached for comment as his phone was switched off.

Majority leader Nathan Chelanga also did not pick up his calls.

A few months ago, Tolgos and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen were engaged in a public spat after the governor said the county was broke due to allocation of little resources.

Governor Tolgos has frequently protested that the assembly had been frustrating his work by failing to pass crucial bills due to political reasons.

“They should not be selfish,” Tolgos said.