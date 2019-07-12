Sh5.5bn Chemususu dam to benefit 600,000 Baringo and Nakuru residents

More than 600,000 people in Baringo and Nakuru counties will soon have clean water in their homes after the completion of the multi-billion-shilling Chemusu Dam.

The Sh5.5 billion dam, which was commissioned in 2017 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is 80 per cent complete, Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency chief executive officer Hosea Wendot said on Wednesday.

The main beneficiaries of the 45-metre high dam with a capacity of 12 million cubic metres of water will be residents of Eldama Ravine town, Mogotio town and Kampi Ya moto in Rongai, Emining, Esageri, Muserechi, Kabimoi, Solian, Visoi, Soas, Rosoga and Rafiki in Kabarak.

Its other benefits will be fishing, irrigation and power generation.

“Already, more than 20 water reservoir tanks of capacities ranging from 200,000 and 5 million litres have been completed in Baringo,” Wendot said in a statement.

Five major reservoir tanks are under construction in Nakuru county.

“A new pipeline has been connected from the dam to a 5m-litre tank to serve Baringo High School in Eldama-Ravine,” he said, adding: "As an implementing agency, we are impressed that the entire town is now served through the new system.’’

Deputy President William Ruto commissioned the Eldama Ravine town water reticulation system on Sunday.

Ruto assured Baringo residents that the government will have fully addressed their water concerns after Chemususu, Kirandich Phase 2 and Radat dams are completed.

He said that after Eldama-Ravine town, the government's focus will be on connecting Mogotio subcounty, parts of Eldama Ravine and Rongai constituencies with water.

The DP was accompanied by among others Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency chairman Asman Kamama and Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis.

Chemususu is the second largest dam in the region after the Sh38 billion Itare dam in Nakuru County, now under construction.

