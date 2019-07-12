Illegal gun holders in Kapedo warned

Security teams will camp in Kapedo to wipe out criminals, Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya has said.

He warned that action will be taken against those with illegal firearms in Kapedo, Baringo.

"The law will catch up with those in possession of unlicensed firearms. We are going to camp in that area and ensure normalcy,” Natembeya said.

He spoke two days after police officers were injured by bandits in Kapedo.

“Two officers who were seriously injured were taken to Nakuru and admitted in hospital," Natembeya said.

Last month, when the regional commissioner took office, he put cattle rustlers on notice, saying the government would take stern action against anyone found engaging in retrogressive practices.

He urged communities, particularly in the North Rift, to abandon outdated cultural practices such as cattle rustling and female genital mutilation, which disrupt education.

Natembeya, formerly Narok county commissioner, was elevated to take over from Mongo Chimwaga who was redeployed to the Interior ministry as secretary, national administration.

