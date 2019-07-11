Close

UNDER PRESSURE

Bomet school head flees over parents' demands

He was allegedly required to make sure KCPE candidates obtain not less than 400 marks

• Rotich is barely seven months old at the institution following transfer.

• He was given a raft of demands including reporting to school at 6am.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
11 July 2019 - 00:00
A primary school head teacher in Bomet central has abandoned his duties allegedly for fear of failure to meet tough standards set by parents. 

David Rotich of Manyatta Primary School is said to have been irked by stringent demands imposed by the school management and stakeholders. He was allegedly supposed to make sure KCPE candidates obtain not less than 400 marks. 

Rotich who is barely seven months old at the institution was transferred there from a neighbouring county in the ongoing delocalization program. 

On arrival, the head teacher is said to have been given a raft of demands among them reporting to school at 6am and addressing discipline among the learners to achieve the desired results. 

During a meeting at the school convened by the board of management and representatives of the teachers, the school head is said to have been lectured by the parents and warned against failing to deliver.

"This school is known widely. It has always given privately-run schools a run for their money and this has been possible due to our strict rules on the teachers and head teacher that we have here," said Geoffrey Sang , a parent.

The school, he said, is known to record good performance in the KCPE and it would be unfortunate if they allowed Rotich to work under his own conditions and ruin the school's image. 

The school’s BOM chairman Jonah Kitur said they have talked to the county education officials asking them to consider deploying a new head or promote the current deputy who is running the school on an acting capacity. 

