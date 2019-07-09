I've mobilised enough resources for 2022 campaigns, says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said he has gathered enough resources and was ready to face his opponents in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Baringo on Sunday, Ruto said assured Jubilee supporters that his working relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta was still intact and that nothing shall come in between them.

“Kiarat karik bwana konyei borto” (I have already mobilised enough resources/weapons in readiness for the next election) Ruto said in Kalenjin.

The DP said he was the second in command and was dutifully helping the president to accomplish his development agenda for the remaining three years.

“Thereafter, I will resume to tell you what next,” Ruto said.

He told jubilant supporters in Eldama-Ravine that he was well prepared to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

"No one should ever threaten or mislead you. Instead, we should unite so we can take over the leadership of this country,” he said.

The DP was in Eldama-Ravine to lead a fundraiser for 35 churches and launch development projects.

“What we only need is peace and the citizens and leaders should also come together to speak in one voice in order to move this county forward.”

He said 2022 will be an easier task compared to the "imaginary heavenly journey."

“As Christians of strong faith, we are planning to go to heaven, where we haven’t seen nor have a calendar of the day. What then is impossible in planning for 2022?."

He said Jubilee has won previous elections because of proper planning so “tomorrow's activities are always planned today.”

He asked his opponents to stop propaganda and cheap political rumours and instead find something beneficial to transform the economy.

Ruto was accompanied by Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Irrigation PS Fred Segor, Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and MP William Chetumo (Baringo North), David Gikarie (Nakuru East), Daniel Tutoek (Mogotio), Moses Lessonet (Eldama-Ravine), John Mushiri (Manyatta) and Eldama-Ravine MCA Julius Ngotie.

Murkomen said he was representing Baringo Senator Gideon Moi whom he said "was busy relaxing in Nairobi."

He said Kalenjins were well prepared to field a presidential candidate in 2022.

Gideon is also expected to run for the presidency in 2022.

“But we know that we got a tedious task ahead of us because we know that by the end of the day, two bulls cannot exist in one shed,” Murkomen said.

The Senate Majority leader said Uhuru and Ruto had plans to have Jubilee reign extended beyond 2022 and that their relationship was still intact.

“What you see us talking on television is just small otherwise the two top leaders have spoken and agreed,” Murkomen said.

