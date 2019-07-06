Widow of former Baringo senator laid to rest

The widow of the late Baringo Senator William Rotich was laid to rest on Saturday at the family's Benonin farm in Eldama Ravine constituency.

The late Jeniffer Taprandich Rotich passed away on Saturday, June 29, at St. Luke's Hospital Eldoret after a heart attack.

Her husband, Senator William Kiptui Rotich, represented Baringo in Kenya's first Senate in 1963.

Rotich was also a notable multiparty democracy champion since the 1960s.

The hundreds of mourners who attended matriarch's burial on Saturday included the local community, political leaders and civil servants among others.

Jeniffer, a long-serving teacher, church elder, and community leader, was 89 years old when she passed on.

In a tribute, her children said she gave them the first impression of Jesus.

"When we were young, you set up a Sunday school class right in our home to ensure we got a strong Christian foundation, you made our history of being Sunday school teachers when you made a rota of who would teach each Sunday," he daughters said in a tribute.

"Reading the Bible, singing and praying every evening before going to bed was the norm in our home," they added.

Jeniffer was born in 1930 at Seretunin village, Ewalel Location, in Baringo county to the late Chirchir Amtany and the late Mrs Kabon Chirchir.

She joined Pemwai Primary School and later went to AIC Kapsabet Girls School, before joining Hunters Tree Teachers Training College, now Mosoriot Teachers College to train as a teacher.

She taught at Seretunin Primary School, Bartolimo Primary School, Kabiyet Primary School and Benonin Primary School where she retired in 1983.

She was a long-serving woman leader of her Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, Town Church, and a treasurer of the Women Group for 25 years.

She undertook Diploma in Biblical Studies with the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa in 1972, and in 1999, enrolled at Eldama Ravine AIC bible College and graduated with a certificate.