Vocational institute set up at Archer's Post

Samburu youths who miss admission to universities will be trained for employment at a college launched at Archer's Post in Samburu East subcounty.

Learners will be taught engineering, agriculture, air conditioning for vehicles, abattoirs, hotels and lodges and fridges at the 15th technical and vocational training college in the country and the first in the county.

Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai told the press outside the college that students will acquire skills relevant for the implementation of the government's Big Four agenda – manufacturing, universal health care, food security and decent housing.

“All these areas will require capacities, competencies, and skills which will enable us to set up effective structures that promote production, processing, and promotion of science technology and innovation,” Desai said.

Some 1,000 trainees are expected to enrol.

Samburu deputy Governor Julius Leseeto said the county will give the college full support for the growth of the economy.

“We have realised that technology is key to development. We support TVETs. We have been supporting infrastructure in village polytechnics and give bursaries to students who join polytechnics,” Leseeto said.

Residents hope that many of their idle youths will join the institution.

“Our youths who failed to join colleges will now learn at this institution. They will acquire skills to assist them in securing employment,” Naomy Lekisat said.