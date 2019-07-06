Village mourns Baringo Central suicide teacher

A Baringo village is mourning the death of a high school teacher whose body was on Friday found hanging from a tree.

Cyrus Chebon, 27, left a signed suicide note reading "bye bye". He was a Kabartonjo Mixed Secondary School Board of Management employee.

“He went missing from his Seretunin village home on Monday,” Ewalel Location Chief Patrick Kiprop said.

The body was found by a herder who promptly reported to the chief and the family.

A primary school teacher committed suicide in the same subcounty last April.

A Kibiriokwonin primary schoolgirl attempted suicide on Thursday by drinking poison in Baringo North.

Her guardian - Hellen Jeptoo -found her vomiting and wailing. Next to her, was a cup with a milk-white substance which smelt like acaricide, she said.

The KCPE candidate was treated at Kipsaraman mission health centre.

More than 20 people have committed suicide in Baringo since January last year, according to County Commissioner Henry Wafula. He spoke on Madaraka Day.