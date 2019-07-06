Close

WORRYING TREND

Village mourns Baringo Central suicide teacher

In Summary

•The body was found hanging from a tree by a herdsman.

•The secondary teacher had been missing since Monday.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
Rift Valley
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Police vehicle used to ferry the body of a high school teacher who committed suicide at Katimok forest in Seretunin, Baringo Central Sub-county on Friday.
Police vehicle used to ferry the body of a high school teacher who committed suicide at Katimok forest in Seretunin, Baringo Central Sub-county on Friday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

 

A Baringo village is mourning the death of a high school teacher whose body was on Friday found hanging from a tree.

Cyrus Chebon, 27, left a signed suicide note reading "bye bye". He was a Kabartonjo Mixed Secondary School Board of Management employee.

“He went missing from his Seretunin village home on Monday,” Ewalel Location Chief Patrick Kiprop said.

The body was found by a herder who promptly reported to the chief and the family.

A primary school teacher committed suicide in the same subcounty last April.

A Kibiriokwonin primary schoolgirl attempted suicide on Thursday by drinking poison in Baringo North.

Her guardian - Hellen Jeptoo -found her vomiting and wailing. Next to her, was a cup with a milk-white substance which smelt like acaricide, she said.

The KCPE candidate was treated at Kipsaraman mission health centre.

More than 20 people have committed suicide in Baringo since January last year, according to County Commissioner Henry Wafula. He spoke on Madaraka Day.

 

