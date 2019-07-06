Close

INFIDELITY

'The new law will ensure that all wards are treated equally in development matters'.

In Summary

•The middle-aged man found his wife and her lover in his bedroom.

•He chased the wife away with a panga before setting her property ablaze.

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
Crime scene
Image: /THE STAR

A West Pokot man who admitted burning household items worth Sh60,000 after finding his wife in bed with another man has been set free.

Joseph Rionosia had been charged with maliciously destroying his wife Josephine Moroto's property on June 28 at Ptokou Village, Pokot Central.

The middle-aged man yesterday told Kapenguria resident magistrate Godfrey Okwengu that he committed the offence after finding his wife and her lover in his bedroom. The lover escaped, leaving a shaken Josephine on the bed.

 

Rionosia armed himself with a panga and chased her away before setting her property ablaze. The wife went to court demanding that he be forced to compensate her.

Okwengu noted that the accused damaged the property due to provocation and freed him.

MORE:

Eko Dydda dumped by wife over cheating

• ‘DOPE’ is free to love you, she said, but the singer refused to comment on 'negativity'
Sasa
1 month ago

Infidelity a reality so be smart, use condoms — Ngilu

Married couples have been urged to use condoms because promiscuity and infidelity are a reality. This will steam the rising HIV infections and ...
Counties
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
06 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three thugs shot dead by police in Nairobi
    14h ago Nairobi

  2. DCI summons Taita Taveta MCAs, Samboja ups dissolution push
    1d ago Coast

  3. Woman admits beating colleague for love notes to her husband
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Two teachers commit suicide in Makueni county
    1d ago Eastern

  5. Britain pushes for conviction of high-profile graft suspects
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos