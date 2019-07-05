Uasin Gishu MCAs issue notice to impeach Health CEC

MCAs from Uasin Gishu County Assembly have issued notice to impeach Health executive Evelyne Rotich accusing her of incompetence, arrogance and mismanagement of her docket.

Rotich is one of Governor Jackson Mandago’s key executives and her removal may put the MCAs on collision cause with the county boss.

MCA Patrick Bundotich for Tarakwa Ward gave the notice of motion to impeach Rotich on grounds of gross incompetence and mismanagement. Bundotich is a member of the Health Committee at the assembly.

Deputy Speaker Hosea Korir, while presiding over the session in the assembly, directed that the notice stands for three days according to standing orders.

Last week the MCAs adopted a petition declaring Rotich incompetent and unfit to hold public office.

The petition to declare her unfit to hold public office had been sent to the assembly by unions representing health workers.

While moving the motion to adopt the petition MCA Hosea Some said that they found the petitioners to be truthful.

MCA Kiplombe Ramadhan Ali said the Health docket takes more than Sh1 billion of the county budget and is critical to the public.

“The docket thus requires a competent manager to run it," Ramadhan said.

Rotich had been summoned and grilled by the MCAs over accusations against her which she denied and claimed witch-hunt against her for being strict.

She had appeared before the Health committee chaired by Some.

Rotich also faces accusations of harassing and intimidating health workers and underperformance.