Samburu Council of Elders to engage others for lasting peace

The Samburu Council of Elders will engage the leadership of four counties to ensure that minority communities are represented in the devolved units.

It will also seek dialogue with other communities in Laikipia, Isiolo and Marsabit for lasting peace in northern Kenya.

The council met for the first time in a Nanyuki Hotel yesterday. The elders want the youths to be gainfully employed to stop them from being involved in criminal activities like cattle rustling.

Council patron Richard Leiyagu said elders are key in decision making due to the respect they are accorded in communities.

Leiyagu condemned moranism as retrogressive. “The region has been left behind as the rest of the country progresses due to perennial inter-communal wars over cattle rustling,” he said.

He said they will no longer allow the Samburu community in Laikipia and Isiolo to be neglected due to lack of progressive leadership.

Council chairman Johnston Oleripe said they support the war on corruption.

“It is a shame that Samburu county leaders have been arrested and charged with corruption. This has put the county on the bad light” Oleripe said.

Former deputy Governor Joseph Lemarkat welcomed the formation of the council. He said other communities have councils to steer political, cultural and economic development.