Laikipia Finance executive grilled

• Embattled Laikipia Finance and Economic Planning  Executive Murungi Ndai was on Wednesday grilled over alleged gross misconduct, irregular employment and failure to pay county employees on time.

• Several people including Members of County Assembly and civil servants through their union presented their grievances before the committee.

by Eliud Waithaka
Rift Valley
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Laikipia Speaker Patrick Mariru and some of the MCAs in the house in Nanyuki town.
Laikipia Speaker Patrick Mariru and some of the MCAs in the house in Nanyuki town.
Image: KINGS WAWERU

Embattled Laikipia Finance executive  Murungi Ndai was on Wednesday grilled for the better part of the day by a select committee over alleged gross misconduct, irregular employment and failure to pay county employees on time.

Several people including MCAs and civil servants through their union presented their grievances before the committee.

Murungi appeared before the committee accompanied by his lawyer JM Njengo and county attorney Alex Muchemi.

 

Leader of Minority Jacob Edom (Sossion) who moved the motion to impeach Ndai was hard pressed to explain his grievances.

On June 26, Edom moved the motion to have the select committee formed to investigate the CEC and report back to the assembly within 10 days.

The previous week, all the 21 members present voted for the motion to remove Ndai from office citing gross misconduct, irregular employments and failure to pay county employees on time.

In the motion, Ndai was accused of contravening the law in execution of his mandate.

