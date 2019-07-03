Eliminate cartels in NHIF for better services, says MP Wamalwa

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa wants the National Hospital Insurance Fund streamlined to get rid of cartels that have hampered services.

Speaking in Kitale on Monday, Wamalwa said the national health insurer has not achieved it’s goal of ensuring every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare because it has been hijacked by the cartels.

“We commend NHIF for improvements but I think MPs should come up with new regulations that will make the service more affordable,” Wamalwa said.

He spoke at Kitale School where he addressed teachers and chiefs.

He said health is critical for the country’s economic growth, stressing on the need for the insurer to be free from loopholes which render it ineffective.

The legislator also lauded the initiative by the national government to establish the National Integrated Identification Management System saying it will go a long way in guaranteeing quality service.

“This database is very crucial for the government in its planning unlike in the past where there was no clear data while most of the information the government relied on was ambiguous,” the MP said.

