Close

COST EFFECTIVE

Eliminate cartels in NHIF for better services, says MP Wamalwa

MP says insurer has not achieved its goal of ensuring every Kenyan accesses affordable health services

In Summary

• MP Wamalwa stresses on the need to eliminate loopholes to make the insurer effective.

• He lauds NIIMS saying it will make service delivery better. 

by NICHOLAS WAMALWA Correspondent, Trans Nzoia
Rift Valley
03 July 2019 - 00:00
Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa addresses a gathering in Kitale
HIJACKED: Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa addresses a gathering in Kitale
Image: NICHOLAS WAMALWA

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa wants the National Hospital Insurance Fund streamlined to get rid of cartels that have hampered services.

Speaking in Kitale on Monday, Wamalwa said the national health insurer has not achieved it’s goal of ensuring every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare because it has been hijacked by the cartels.

“We commend NHIF for improvements but I think MPs should come up with new regulations that will make the service more affordable,” Wamalwa said.

He spoke at Kitale School where he addressed teachers and chiefs.

He said health is critical for the country’s economic growth, stressing on the need for the insurer to be free from loopholes which render it ineffective.

The legislator also lauded the initiative by the national government to establish the National Integrated Identification Management System saying it will go a long way in guaranteeing quality service.

“This database is very crucial for the government in its planning unlike in the past where there was no clear data while most of the information the government relied on was ambiguous,”  the MP said. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NICHOLAS WAMALWA Correspondent, Trans Nzoia
Rift Valley
03 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash
    12h ago Nairobi

  2. Prosecute DP Ruto if assassination claims are false, says ...
    22h ago Western

  3. Kenya should be foreign aid donor, not beneficiary, says US ...
    2d ago Eastern

  4. Residents storm Owuor church
    3mo ago Rift Valley

  5. MCA linked to heroin haul seized at JKIA
    2d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos