20,000 knives blessed as elders prepare to circumcise boys in Samburu

Samburu elders have blessed 20,000 knives that will be used to circumcise boys in the county next month.

The knives were bought by the Samburu county government at a cost of Sh300,000. They were blessed by elders at Nyiro in Samburu North ahead of the circumcision exercise.

The ceremony was attended by religious and political leaders including traditional male circumcisers and initiates.

In the past, a circumciser would use one knife on all the initiates. But times have changed. Governor Moses Lenolkulal said each boy would be circumcised using a different knife to avoid transmission of diseases.

"With changing times, the spread of infectious diseases has risen. The dangers of HIV and HPV infections are real. When we use one surgical knife for all the initiates, the risk of infection rises and that puts their lives in danger," Lenolkulal said.

Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo urged police to beef up security during the circumcision period.

“There is tension and government officers ought to intensify police patrols to ensure there is adequate security,” Leshoomo said.

The governor said he would work with administrators and MCAs to ensure all boys who undergo circumcision resume their studies.

“We have a history where, after circumcision, many boys drop out of school to become morans. We'll ensure they resume classes," he said.

Samburu North MP Allois Lentoimaga and former PS Richard Lesiyampe were present.

