Members of the troubled Moi University Sacco which shut down

by BY JESSICA NYABOKE
Rift Valley
02 July 2019 - 05:00
Mary Mungai, commissioner for co-operative development
Image: COURTESY

Members of the troubled  Moi University  Sacco which  shut  down  with members  contributions  are  know  appealing to the Commissioner of Cooperatives to intervene so that they get back their  money .

According to  a member Philip Karani  they said they are in the dark  and yet they invested  millions of shillings as shares in Sacco.

Despite  staging  demonstration in Eldoret town to oppose the planned sale of Musco Towers without their involvement  nothing has beared fruits.

Karani  said they  visited the  offices  in Eldoret  town  to  find the  offices   vacated , we  dont  know  whom  to conduct ,adding that  he  is  appealing to  both  County  and National  governement  so  that  they  get their  money back.

Speaking to the  press in Eldoret town karani said members  cannot access  their loans   and salaries which used to be channelled through it .

"We cannot send our children to school ,buy medication or  carry out any business  due  to lack  of funds  '' said the  angry members.

They claimed they spent Sh400 million through savings and a bank loan to put up the structure in Eldoret’s central business district and would not accept the planned auction of the property.

“There is an attempt to sell this building cheaply to some people and we want to tell them to be warned that nobody will sell this building. We also want a probe into possible loss of funds of this sacco,” said Jack Willis Abok, sacco member and the secretary-general of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Moi university chapter.

The government in 2018 revoked the licence of Moi University Sacco and placed it under liquidation.

A gazette notice published last year by then Commissioner for Co-operative Development Mary Mungai cancelled the registration of the deposit-taking sacco and appointed two liquidators to take custody for a year.

