Members of the troubled Moi University Sacco which shut down with members contributions are know appealing to the Commissioner of Cooperatives to intervene so that they get back their money .

According to a member Philip Karani they said they are in the dark and yet they invested millions of shillings as shares in Sacco.

Despite staging demonstration in Eldoret town to oppose the planned sale of Musco Towers without their involvement nothing has beared fruits.

Karani said they visited the offices in Eldoret town to find the offices vacated , we dont know whom to conduct ,adding that he is appealing to both County and National governement so that they get their money back.

Speaking to the press in Eldoret town karani said members cannot access their loans and salaries which used to be channelled through it .

"We cannot send our children to school ,buy medication or carry out any business due to lack of funds '' said the angry members.

They claimed they spent Sh400 million through savings and a bank loan to put up the structure in Eldoret’s central business district and would not accept the planned auction of the property.

“There is an attempt to sell this building cheaply to some people and we want to tell them to be warned that nobody will sell this building. We also want a probe into possible loss of funds of this sacco,” said Jack Willis Abok, sacco member and the secretary-general of the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Moi university chapter.

The government in 2018 revoked the licence of Moi University Sacco and placed it under liquidation.

A gazette notice published last year by then Commissioner for Co-operative Development Mary Mungai cancelled the registration of the deposit-taking sacco and appointed two liquidators to take custody for a year.