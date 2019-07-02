Lenku welcomes Maa elders' support in county affairs

The voices of Maasai elders will be considered when major decisions are made by Kajiado county government, Governor Joseph Lenku has said.

Governor Lenku made the remark on Saturday during a consultative meeting with some 100 community leaders and elders in Kajiado town.

The Kajiado county community leaders, Ilaigwenak Loo Nkasho, and the governor discussed possible areas of collaboration between his government and the elders' council in enhancing social justice and development.

The elders were drawn from the nine territorial sections of the Maa community in Kajiado: Ilkisonko, Ilmatapato, Ilkaputei, Ilpurko, Ildalat le Kutuk, Iloodokilani, Ildamat, and Ilkeek-Onyokie.

The leaders met at Enchula Hotel to familiarise themselves with each other and share knowledge, experiences, aspirations, and challenges from their respective regions.

“This will strengthen communication channels between the institution of traditional leaders and the county government,” Lenku said.

Lenku said the county appreciated the elders’ role in the Maa community.

“As custodians of culture, we appreciate your promotion and transmission of important cultural elements and language to younger generations for continuity of the Maa society," he said.

