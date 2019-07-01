Close

'NOBODY WANTS TO ELIMINATE RUTO'

DP assassination plot claims are frustrations over lack of support, says Kamket

• He wants Gideon to takeover power after President Uhuru Kenyatta

• Kamket terms Ruto’s utterances as belonging to a person who does not have political support

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
01 July 2019 - 00:00
Tiaty MP William Kamket (in checked shirt) joins Pokot traditional dancers Churo Girls’ High school in his constituency on Saturday
Image: /JOSEPH KANGOGO

Tiaty MP William Kamket has dismissed DP William Ruto’s assassination claims as "a plot to disrupt Kenyans with flimsy propaganda". 

He termed Ruto’s utterances as belonging to a person who does not have political support.

The lawmaker said nobody is planning to eliminate the DP.

 

Kamket spoke during a function at Churo Girls’ High School on Saturday, Kamket .

The MP hinted at plans to front Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to vie for the presidency in 2022.

“As the Pokot community, we fully stand firm with President Uhuru Kenyatta and when he retires we will push Senator Moi to takeover,” he said.

The Kanu diehard, however, said they have not started campaigns.

Tiaty MP William Kamket (in checked shirt) joins Pokot traditional dancers at Churo Girls’ High School in his constituency on Saturday
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

DP Ruto has also toured the country to popularise himself as he eyes the top country seat in 202.

Ruto and Gideon come from the vote-rich Rift Valley region.

Although Moi hinted at his presidential candidature since 2013, but was yet to declare it publicly.

 

‘Tako Tai’- loosely translating as ‘it is still ahead’ has been his song but now Kamket’s statement seems to break the long suspense.

Kamket further asserts that Kanu is currently on friendly visits across the country to meet and hear from supporters.

“I'm happy to note that my people already know that their next president is Gideon Moi and so that deal is sealed,” the legislator said.

