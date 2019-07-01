DP assassination plot claims are frustrations over lack of support, says Kamket

Tiaty MP William Kamket has dismissed DP William Ruto’s assassination claims as "a plot to disrupt Kenyans with flimsy propaganda".

He termed Ruto’s utterances as belonging to a person who does not have political support.

The lawmaker said nobody is planning to eliminate the DP.

Kamket spoke during a function at Churo Girls’ High School on Saturday, Kamket .

The MP hinted at plans to front Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to vie for the presidency in 2022.

“As the Pokot community, we fully stand firm with President Uhuru Kenyatta and when he retires we will push Senator Moi to takeover,” he said.

The Kanu diehard, however, said they have not started campaigns.