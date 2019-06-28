Street children dumped in Baringo forest want justice

Street children who were dumped at Sawich Torongo forest in Eldama Ravine subcounty are demanding justice.

The children have urged Nakuru county assembly to probe the matter. They were dumped in the forest at in night of February and want those behind the inhumane act punished.

The children narrated their story to a joint county assembly committee during a sitting on Tuesday at Jomec rehabilitation centre where they are accommodated after they were rescued from the forest.

They said they suffered under cruel Nakuru county law enforcers during the round up.

“We just want justice. Let those who did this to us face the law,” one of the children said.

John Mututho hosted 21 street children after they were brought back from Baringo by well wishers.

He informed the committee that the county government had not visited them at the facility to see how they were fairing.

Mututho commended senators and a section of MCAS and MPs from Nakuru who went to the facility to check on the street children after they were rescued.

He said he was optimistic the MCAs will come up with a report based on their findings.

The former Nacada boss asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other government agencies to probe the matter.

The joint committee led by MCA Erick Gichuki of Viwandani in Naivasha said they will ensure justice for the street children.

The chair urged members of the public in Nakuru county to give the committee time to do a report.

“I want to state here categorically that this incident actually took place. But the worry is that there has not been any measures to avert reoccurrence. But as a committee we shall come up with a report based on our findings and ensure justice for the children,” Gichuki said.

In February, the county government of Nakuru was on spot for rounding up street children who were later found dumped in Baringo.

Appearing before the committee, former Nakuru deputy enforcement inspector Boniface Lolkiompo said he was not aware who gave the order.

The children said county officials took them away for allegedly harassing residents and littering the town.