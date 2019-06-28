Family accuses hospital of negligence after infant dies in incubator

A family in Maua has accused the Nyambene Subcounty Hospital of negligence following the death of their three-week-old infant.

The family of Isaac Mwiti and Josephine Karimi said their daughter died at the hospital after staying in the incubators unattended overnight.

The hospital's medical officer Dr M.N Kariuki acknowledged the death and said they had suspended a male nurse for failure to report to work that night.

"We have suspended one nurse known as Clifford after realising he didn't report to work on that day leading to death of a premature baby who was in the incubator," Kariuki said.

He said they had launched investigations into the matter.

The tragedy happened on June 18. Karimi said she delivered twins at the facility before her due date.

"The babies were premature so they were put in the incubator," Karimi said.

She said the infant who died had removed pipes connected to her nose as she played.

"I alerted a nurse who was the maternity but she told me to relax."

Kariuki asked the family to seek legal redress against the particular nurse and not the hospital.

Mwiti said he has already reported the matter to Maua police station under the OB number 35/20/06/019.

He asked the hospital to improve its services. The family wants a government pathologist to conduct a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

