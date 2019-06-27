Turkana targets 1 million in meningitis vaccination

The Turkana county government on Wednesday launched a meningitis vaccination drive targeting one million residents.

The government has partnered with the national government and international agencies including WHO and Unicef.

The drive was launched at Lodwar County Referral Hospital. It will benefit persons aged from one to 29 years. The vaccine is administered through an injection.

The campaign is being conducted in five counties: Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, West Pokot and Wajir. The areas are considered high risk because they border South Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda, which lie within the meningitis belt.

Health executive Jane Ajele said Turkana also hosts refugees who come into the county without the official knowledge.

"We host refugees in Kakuma, and we don't know how they enter the country. That's why we are targeted for this meningitis vaccination campaign. I urge everyone aged one-29 years to go for free immunisation," she said.

Education specialist at Unicef Esther Ekitrla said meningitis is an infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

"Meningitis is caused by different bacteria. When a person is infected with meningitis it can cause severe brain damage and put life at risk," she said.

Daniel Langat, head of disease surveillance and response at the Ministry of Health, said the collaboration between the Turkana government and the national government has been good.

"The collaboration between the national and Turkana governments has been quite impressive to ensure our population is healthy and address the challenges we face," he said.

Turkana reported many cases of disease outbreaks in the past but now there is great improvement in health, he said.

Langat said the ministry has donated a motorbike, a vehicle and five solar fridges all at cost of Sh36 million to help the meningitis vaccination campaign.

Edited by A. Ndung'u