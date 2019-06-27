Nema puts flower farms on notice over pollution

Nema has put flower farms in Naivasha on notice over pollution of Lake Naivasha.

This came as the environmental agency issued a seven-day closure notice to Kentalya Farm for releasing toxic waste into the lake.

Nema officials led a crackdown on flower farms, petrol stations and hotels in Naivasha that do not have discharge points or licenses.

At least 20 people, including a farm manager, were arrested for various offences including selling banned polythene bags and poor waste management.

Speaking to the press after visiting the farm, Nema director of environment in Nakuru county Antony Saisi said the effluent is toxic and pose a major threat to marine life.

“Majority of the farms have in Naivasha have adhered to the law, but we have few errant farmers who violate the law,” he said.

The director also expressed concern over the sale of plastic bags.

He said investigations showed hundreds of traders in the country sell the bags after obtaining them from a neighbouring country.

“We have seen the banned bags re-merge, mainly in the kadogo economy, and we have heightened our surveillance,” he said.