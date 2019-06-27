Laikipia assembly to investigate Finance minister

Laikipia county assembly has appointed a five-member special committee to investigate the proposed removal from office of the Finance executive.

On Wednesday, the leader of minority Jacob Edom moved the motion to form a select committee to investigate Murungi Ndai and report to the assembly within 10 days.

The committee comprises MCAs Simon Kanyutu (Marmanet), Daniel Mugweru (Umande), Chalumbo Kaparo (Segera), Peter Matunge and Cathlyn Nyawira (nominated).

“The special committee shall investigate the proposed removal from office of the CECM and give effect to standing order 66 of the county assembly standing orders on the right to be heard and report to the House within 10 days of its appointment” read the motion.

On Thursday last week, all the 21 members present voted for the motion to remove Ndai from office citing gross misconduct, irregular employment and failure to pay county employees on time.

In the motion, Ndai was accused of contravening the law in execution of his mandate.

"The executive was involved in irregular employment of a county staff member in contravention of section 9(2) of the Laikipia County Revenue Board Act, 2014," said Endom.

Other allegations included failure to implement the provisions of Laikipia County Appropriations Act, 2018-2019 by continuously failing to pay salaries to the Laikipia county employees on time.

Ndai is also alleged to have failed to conduct public participation on the Laikipia County Finance Bill 2018-2019 which MCAs said was a violation of in the Public Finance Management Act.