CCTV cameras installed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after security breach

Armed police officers have also been deployed at the country's second largest referral facility

• The security boost followed the presence of a man dressed as a woman nurse in the Emergency section.

• The suspect's impersonation case will be mentioned in an Eldoret court Thursday.

by BY JESSICA NYABOKE
Rift Valley
27 June 2019 - 00:00
The Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.Photo/File

CCTV cameras have been installed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after a man was arrested impersonating a female nurse in the facility's Emergency section on June 14.

Armed police officers have also been deployed to beef up security, chief executive officer Wilson Aruasa disclosed on Tuesday.

“We have also increased guards to secure high-risk areas, especially the Emergency and Intensive Care Unit sections,” Aruasa said.

 

Shieys Chepkosgei, 29, who used the alias Pamela Mulupi, was dressed in a female intern nurse's uniform complete with a badge.  Suspicious nurses raised the alarm after failing to find the name Pamela Mulupi on the interns' register.

Aruasa assured patients and employees of their safety.

MTRH is the second largest referral hospital in Kenya after Kenyatta National Hospital.

Chepkosgei has since appeared before Eldoret chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa charged with impersonating a female nurse at MTRH.

The suspect was remanded in custody for 10 days pending investigations.

Obulutsa also directed that Chepkosgei's gender be determined at MTRH. His case will be mentioned today.

The suspect has participated in various international sports meets as a woman and won three medals. The latest was in Zambia.

