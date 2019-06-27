CCTV cameras installed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after security breach

CCTV cameras have been installed at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after a man was arrested impersonating a female nurse in the facility's Emergency section on June 14.

Armed police officers have also been deployed to beef up security, chief executive officer Wilson Aruasa disclosed on Tuesday.

“We have also increased guards to secure high-risk areas, especially the Emergency and Intensive Care Unit sections,” Aruasa said.

Shieys Chepkosgei, 29, who used the alias Pamela Mulupi, was dressed in a female intern nurse's uniform complete with a badge. Suspicious nurses raised the alarm after failing to find the name Pamela Mulupi on the interns' register.

Aruasa assured patients and employees of their safety.

MTRH is the second largest referral hospital in Kenya after Kenyatta National Hospital.

Chepkosgei has since appeared before Eldoret chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa charged with impersonating a female nurse at MTRH.

The suspect was remanded in custody for 10 days pending investigations.

Obulutsa also directed that Chepkosgei's gender be determined at MTRH. His case will be mentioned today.

The suspect has participated in various international sports meets as a woman and won three medals. The latest was in Zambia.