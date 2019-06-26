Tension high as Baringo bandits ambush and abduct bodaboda riders

Tension is high in Baringo North subcounty after bandits ambushed and abducted bodaboda riders in a move seen as a change of tactics from cattle rustling.

The incident happened on Monday when six people, among them two teachers and two Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers, were abducted at Kamachakwa along Yatya-Lemuyek- Marigat road.

“The victims were riding separately on two motorbikes before the 12pm incident,” Chomoe resident Richard Chepchomei said.

Chepchomei said the two AK-47 gun-wielding bandits shot six bullets at the motorbikes, deflating the tyres, forcing the first motorbike ridden by Kibet Ruto to stop.

The riders were Kagir Primary School headteacher Thomas Kibet and Kobilo Samuel, a woman.

“They were held hostage for sometime before being ordered to undress. Their mobile phones were taken away as well as Sh33,300 and clothes and shoes. They were left naked,” Chepchomei said.

"Another motorbike carrying two ASTU officers in civilian clothes passed by the scene. The bandits ordered them to stop before confiscating their phones and money,” he said.

Yatya chief Jackson Keitany confirmed the incident, saying tension is high in the area after the attack.

The incident comes barely a week after two teachers from Yatya Primary School cheated death after the motorbike they were riding on was sprayed with bullets by bandits on the same road. They headed home for their half-term break.

Keitany said the motorbike abduction was the 13th incident in two years and the fifth between March and June this year.

It is the same area that bandits last week raided and stole over 200 goats from Tugen herders and drove them towards Tiaty subcounty.

The chief feared that insecurity might affect learning as teachers will not be ready to risk their lives along the hostile routes.

The feeder all-weather road connects Marigat, Nakuru and Kabarnet towns with Chemoe, Kagir, Loruko, Yatya and Nginyang markets.

“The incidences have been reported many times but we wonder why the government has not arrested the criminals. They seem to be licensed to own guns as they shoot and abduct people without being arrested,” Chepchomei said.

Two weeks, the government withdrew guns from over 150 National Police Reservists in the subcounty.

“Being youths from around, the NPR has been playing a critical role patrolling the porous borders. The place was peaceful before they were disarmed,” Chepchomei said.

On Saturday, area MP William Cheptumo appealed to the government to reinstate the NPRs, saying they were better placed to do the job than the regular police.

He called on the new Rift Valley regional Coordinator George Natembeya to visit the affected zones in Baringo North and South to provide solutions to the persistent attacks.