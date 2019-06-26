Over 8,000 households connected to power

Over 8,000 households in West Pokot county have been connected to power.

Speaking in Kapenguria on Monday, Energy CAS Simon Kachapin said the Last Mile Connectivity is ongoing and will reach all villages in the county.

Kachapin said the number of people connected to electricity in the region had doubled and assured those who have not been connected that they will soon be connected.

“We have many projects that will ensure all villages in this region are connected to power,” he said.

He also disclosed that big centres in the region had been connected to power and residents can now enjoy 24-hour economy.

He also said that by 2020, all households in the country will be connected to power.

Kenya Power regional sales manager Milimoh Amusavi said the programme will cover 239 schemes targeting 7,330 consumers, adding that it will be done in three phases

Amusavi said under Phase One, which is complete, the project covered 112 schemes benefiting 3,800 consumers. Among them were 231 public primary schools.

He, however, said getting some requisite documents from potential customers has been a challenge, as some are unwilling to give them out.

"Before connecting power to your house, there are some documents needed by KPLC. Some of these are ID copies and certificate of wiring, among others, which some are unwilling to produce. So we don’t know whether they have them or not," Amusavi said.

Residents have welcomed the project and said electricity will help in uplifting their living standards.

One of the youths Peter Okech said many of them have different skills but cannot exploit them due to lack of power.

“Electricity will enable us to engage in small business such as welding, among others, and help in improving economy and living standards,” he said