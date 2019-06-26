Kefri's new bamboo varieties to support cortege industries

The Kenya Forest Research Institute has identified fast-growing bamboo varieties that can support paper mills and small cortege industries following a 30-year research.

Rift Valley Kefri eco-research programme regional director David Langat said the varieties identified can be grown in different ecological zones of the country.

Kefri will guide farmers who wish to venture into bamboo farming on propagation management and processing for various uses as one way of diversifying livelihoods, Langat said.

Once farmers embrace bamboo farming, the country will be able to grow and process it and have many products that can improve people’s livelihood, Langat said during an open day at Turbo research centre in Uasin Gishu county.

He said the country imports 60 per cent of bamboo products from China, a trend that can be reversed if farmers cultivate the crop on a large scale.

Apart from commercial purposes, bamboo according to Langat, has also proven to be potentially good in soil erosion control, water recharge and climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The national bamboo policy 2019 notes that bamboo forests once covered over 300,000 hectares but this has reduced to about 100,000 acres.

These are concentrated in Aberdare ranges, Mau forest, Mt Kenya, Mt Elgon and Cherangany hills.

Langat said Kefri faces difficulty in expanding and bringing in more genetic materials for research due to diminishing quality land for forestry.

“Without enough land to introduce new species and have trials that can be tested sufficiently, researching on forestry species will be a challenge,” he said.

Langat said pressure for increased acreage for agricultural activities in prime high potential land for forestry activities was getting less and less.

