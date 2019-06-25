Laikipia doctors fired for 'illegal' strike

Laikipia county government has sacked 61 doctors who have been on strike for three weeks.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi on Monday announced that specialists have been absconding duties and were dismissed from service on Friday.

“A number of medical officers have been participating in an illegal strike which was declared illegal by a court of law. Therefore, the normal administrative process of separating officers who have absconded from duty applies,” Muriithi said, adding that there are 132 specialists in the county.

Muriithi, who was accompanied by his deputy John Mwaniki and other senior officers from the department, said the specialists were being paid Sh350,000 a month.

“We will be going to the market to advertise for these positions. In the meantime, all the managers in the sector will be deployed to clinical services.”

The governor said the Cuban doctors were still serving in the outpatient wings.

All doctors in the county walked off the job three weeks ago over non-implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.

On May 24, the professionals through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist’s Union issued a strike notice to the county government.

The notice issued by Ouma Ouga, the secretary general of the organisation indicated that the county government failed to respond to issues of the designation of specialists to the right job group.

Others are payment of arrears arising from the delayed promotions, initiation and institutionalisation of CBA implementation committee and the quarterly meetings scheduled in CBA matrix.

“KMPDU regrettably notes that the county has not responded to calls to meet and implement key clauses in the implementation of the CBA” the notice read.

The medics decried that the county administration 'just gave vague promises as usual'.

“All the doctors in Laikipia, from specialists to interns, will be withdrawing their services and none will report to work until the grievances are resolved,” Davji Bhimji, KMPDU South Rift branch secretary said then.

Initially, Muriithi has said he is determined to sack county government workers to reduce the wage bill.

“Why would we be paying doctors who are 0n study leave for four years? They should first complete their studies and then come back to work so that they can continue drawing salaries,” Muriithi has been quoted as saying.

There are four major hospitals: Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyahururu County Hospital, Kimanjo and Doldol hospitals.

Edited by R.Wamochie