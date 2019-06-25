Bomet MCAs tell Uhuru to tame 'unruly' CSs

A section of Bomet MCAs yesterday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to rein “unruly” cabinet secretaries from Central who are allegedly plotting to block Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

The MCAs termed as unfortunate the move by the CSs to engage in politics at the expense of unity and ensuring the realisation of Uhuru’s Big Four agenda.

Led by Embomos ward representative Robert Serbai, the group said the action by the CSs would lead to further divisions in the Jubilee government if the President failed to take charge.

Serbai said Uhuru might be aware of the ill motives against his DP but is failing to crack the whip on the group, yet he has repeatedly told CSs to keep off politics and focus on their mandates.

“We have always heard the President asking cabinet secretaries allied to the DP to do their work or ship out but is silent on these ones from his region. Could he be behind the scheme?” he asked.

Addressing the press in Bomet the more than 20 MCAs said such actions by the CSs might ignite unnecessary political tensions in the country.

Singorwet MCA Alfred Langat called on the DCI to investigate the matter.

He said such a grave matter should not be taken lightly.

He also warned the President against reneging on his pledge to support the DP in 2022 saying they will not allow blackmails of any sort.

The ward representatives said they fully support Uhuru as he strives to achieve his Big Four agenda but noted the 2022 Jubilee presidential candidacy was a ‘done deal’.

“We shall fully support Uhuru until 2022 but we also demand respect from him, we shall not allow him to bully us as if we never supported him,” he said.

(Edited by O. Owino)